SICSA adjusts adoption process as pandemic continues

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – 2020 began with a brand new space for the folks at SICSA. Shortly after opening to the public at their new Washington Church Road location in February, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Jessie Sullivan, the director of adoption, says the shelter was never forced to fully shut down, but like many other businesses and non-profits, they had to change the adoption process.

“During the initial stay-at-home mandate, we did have a large number of people calling and reaching out to us about adopting dogs,” Sullivan said. “Sometimes we’re doing phone counseling first, just to limit the amount of time that people have to be inside the building and that face-to-face interaction.”

Instead of coming to the shelter to browse, you can check out the adoptable cats and dogs on the shelter’s website, then call to set up an appointment.

The shelter is also asking for donations.

“We recently put a call out for towels. While that’s typically a donation we get year-round, we had stopped taking them periodically during the pandemic just out of concern for the virus,” said Sullivan.

And for those who are not in a position to donate items or money, Sullivan says you can help spread the message for this year’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign.

“I would just encourage people to share those things that you see on Facebook and on Instagram. Share pictures of our cute pets. Again, if you’re not ready to adopt yourself, you can share those animals and get the word out, get the story out, and that might help them get adopted by other people.”

