Review brings positive changes to Animal Resource Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Constructive changes are underway at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) after an independent review last year offered up nearly 200 recommendations. For the first time, they’ll be participating in our Clear the Shelters event coming up on August 17!

Steven Eldridge recently brought his granddaughter Isabella for a visit on her birthday. She wanted to come because her biggest wish was for all of the dogs in the shelter to know that they are loved.

“It’s just nice to love on the dogs, you know, because these are the ones that need the most attention,” Eldridge said.

There’s been plenty of change at the ARC since Team Shelter offered up 174 recommendations last year.

Director Robert Gruhl says 65 percent of the changes are complete. Sanitation is a big focus, with the implementation of a new product to clean and disinfect.

Capacity is up, along with staffing, and they’re using more specific data to track the animals and where they came from.

28 percent of the recommendations are in progress, with the establishment of a foster program as one of the biggest projects.

“Fostering’s critical because this community has a lot of animals,” Gruhl says. “We only have so much capacity to handle those particular animals, and we want to be able to service all of them that we can.”

Steve and Isabella can’t take them all of the animals home, but together, the community can.

“Give yourself an opportunity to come out, maybe a couple times. Just spend some time and the right match will happen. It will happen,” Eldridge said.

Saturday, August 17, several shelters in the Miami Valley will have special adoption prices in the hopes you will help clear the shelters.

