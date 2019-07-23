Pets of the WDTN Family

Skip to content
Jul 23, 2019 / 10:19 AM EDT
Jul 23, 2019 / 11:23 AM EDT
Bella and Rue were adopted from the Clark County Animal Shelter. (WDTN Photo)
Brownie was found in a gutter near Jane Chance Elementary School and saved. (WDTN Photo)
Puffy is a half Corgie, half Bichon Frise. (WDTN Photo)
Bella and Rue were adopted from the Clark County Animal Shelter. (WDTN Photo)
Bella and Rue were adopted from the Clark County Animal Shelter. (WDTN Photo)
Bella and Rue were adopted from the Clark County Animal Shelter. (WDTN Photo)
Scout was adopted after she was found abandoned in the WDTN parking lot. (WDTN Photo)
Chaser was adopted during a Clear the Shelters event from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. (WDTN Photo)
Chaser was adopted during a Clear the Shelters event from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. (WDTN Photo)
Ginger was adopted from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in 2010. (WDTN Photo)
Alfie is a party animal, loves chicken, vanilla ice cream, and stroller rides. This ten-year-old always adds happiness to my day and is the best snuggle buddy. (WDTN Photo)
Rita was adopted from a Cincinnati shelter when she was about five years old. Her parents say she is "goofy and loving". (WDTN Photo)
Rita was adopted from a Cincinnati shelter when she was about five years old. Her parents say she is “goofy and loving”. (WDTN Photo)
Rita was adopted from a Cincinnati shelter when she was about five years old. Her parents say she is “goofy and loving”. (WDTN Photo)
Rita was adopted from a Cincinnati shelter when she was about five years old. Her parents say she is “goofy and loving”. (WDTN Photo)
Rita was adopted from a Cincinnati shelter when she was about five years old. Her parents say she is “goofy and loving”. (WDTN Photo)
Obi is a 2-year-old Maltese who love walks, squeaky toys and cuddling. Her mom says Obi is the "ultimate" lap dog and has the most hysterical personality. (WDTN Photo)
Grace is a Cocker Spaniels whose best trick is, "being sweet and napping all day."
Grace is a Cocker Spaniels whose best trick is, “being sweet and napping all day.”
Cerberus was rescued three years ago and loves kids more than anyone. He is extremely friendly. (WDTN Photo)
Grace is a Cocker Spaniels whose best trick is, “being sweet and napping all day.”
Baxter loves belly runs, playing fetch and staring at squirrels. He was rescued as a kitten in Rochester, NY. (WDTN Photo)
Baxter loves belly runs, playing fetch and staring at squirrels. He was rescued as a kitten in Rochester, NY. (WDTN Photo)
Archer was adopted six years ago. His owner scheduled a puppy play-date with another dog lover and they eventually got married. (WDTN Photo)
Archer was adopted six years ago. His owner scheduled a puppy play-date with another dog lover and they eventually got married. (WDTN Photo)
Mouse was found outside in a storm abandoned. She is much happier having a place to live and loves being with her people. (WDTN Photo)
