Pets of the WDTN Family

Clear the Shelters
Bella and Rue were adopted from the Clark County Animal Shelter. (WDTN Photo)

  • Brownie was found in a gutter near Jane Chance Elementary School and saved. (WDTN Photo)
  • Puffy is a half Corgie, half Bichon Frise. (WDTN Photo)
    Puffy is a half Corgie, half Bichon Frise. (WDTN Photo)
  • Scout was adopted after she was found abandoned in the WDTN parking lot. (WDTN Photo)
  • Chaser
    Chaser was adopted during a Clear the Shelters event from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. (WDTN Photo)
  • Ginger
    Ginger was adopted from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in 2010. (WDTN Photo)
  • alfie party
    Alfie is a party animal, loves chicken, vanilla ice cream, and stroller rides. This ten-year-old always adds happiness to my day and is the best snuggle buddy. (WDTN Photo)
  • Rita
    Rita was adopted from a Cincinnati shelter when she was about five years old. Her parents say she is “goofy and loving”. (WDTN Photo)
  • Obi
    Obi is a 2-year-old Maltese who love walks, squeaky toys and cuddling. Her mom says Obi is the “ultimate” lap dog and has the most hysterical personality. (WDTN Photo)
  • Grace
    Grace is a Cocker Spaniels whose best trick is, “being sweet and napping all day.”
  • Cerberus was rescued three years ago and loves kids more than anyone. He is extremely friendly. (WDTN Photo)
  • Baxter
    Baxter loves belly runs, playing fetch and staring at squirrels. He was rescued as a kitten in Rochester, NY. (WDTN Photo)
  • Archer the dog
    Archer was adopted six years ago. His owner scheduled a puppy play-date with another dog lover and they eventually got married. (WDTN Photo)
  • Mouse was found outside in a storm abandoned. She is much happier having a place to live and loves being with her people. (WDTN Photo)
