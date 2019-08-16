1  of  2
Breaking News
Teens shot and killed by homeowner identified Missing Adult Alert issued for Urbana man

NBC, Telemundo Anchors Who Helped Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:
View Full Story

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS