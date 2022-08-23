DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking to add a pup to your pack? The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has you covered.

Stop by the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center to adopt a dog for free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during their “Adopt-A-Thon” event this Saturday, August 27.

All dogs adopted will have their spray and neuter surgery, initial vaccines, heartworm testing, 2022 dog license, microchip, and basic obedience classes for as long as you own the dog included.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is located at 6790 Webster Street in Dayton.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, click here.