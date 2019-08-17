PHOTOS: Clear the Shelters underway in Miami Valley

8-17 Humane Society Line

(WDTN Photo/Loni Blandford)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lines are forming outside the Humane Society of Greater Dayton as WDTN and our partner shelters work to find forever homes for animals in the Miami Valley.

Today is the day! Brooke Moore WDTN here at SICSA Pet Adoption Center for the Clear the Shelters event. We are working to find loving homes for the animals. They’ll be here until 7 p.m.

2 NEWS team members will be at the Humane Society, SICSA, The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center and the Greene County Animal Control Center from noon to 3 pm Saturday. Stop and say hello while you find your new friend to give a furever home.

  8-17 Humane Society CTS
    (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)
  8-17 Humane Society CTS
    (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)
  8-17 Humane Society CTS
    (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)
  8-17 Humane Society CTS
    (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)
  8-17 Humane Society CTS
    (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)
  8-17 Humane Society CTS
    (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)
  8-17 SICSA 1
    (WDTN Photo/Brooke Moore)
  8-17 SICSA 2
    (WDTN Photo/Brooke Moore)
  8-17 SICSA 3
    (WDTN Photo/Brooke Moore)

Learn more about Clear the Shelters here.

