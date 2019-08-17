PHOTOS: Clear the Shelters underway in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lines are forming outside the Humane Society of Greater Dayton as WDTN and our partner shelters work to find forever homes for animals in the Miami Valley.
2 NEWS team members will be at the Humane Society, SICSA, The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center and the Greene County Animal Control Center from noon to 3 pm Saturday. Stop and say hello while you find your new friend to give a furever home.
Learn more about Clear the Shelters here.
