DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The WDTN news team and the Dayton’s CW talent made their way around the Miami Valley Saturday to help promote Clear The Shelters.

Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign.

The stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort features virtual pet adoptions and ways to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, 2022.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.

We’ve partnered yet again with SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center for 2022 Clear The Shelters! WDTN-TV set up a web camera at the Washington Township location to help show the community these furry friends need a home full of love.

We’ve also partnered with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton Adoption Center for 2022 Clear The Shelters! WDTN-TV set up a web camera at their MeowZa Cat Boutique located at the Dayton Mall to help show the community these furry friends need a home full of love.

You can also follow Clear The Shelters on Twitter and Instagram to stay up-to-date on this year’s pet adoption and donation news:

For more information on Clear The Shelters, click here.





