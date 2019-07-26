Dayton couple welcomes new family member

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Ahead of the Clear the Shelters event, 2 NEWS is working to highlight families that made the decision to open their homes to a shelter animal.

Zach and Claire Wasson adopted Bennett from SICSA back in June. The shelter believed the Labradoodle was about a year old. The Wasson’s story of bringing Bennett home is one of love and determination.

Claire first saw Bennett on a Sunday, “I just fell in love with him and was so determined about getting him.”

The staff at SICSA warned Claire the puppy would be very popular. After he was neutered and ready for adoption, Claire was back the following Thursday.

“The way SICSA has to do it, is they have to make it first come first serve so that it’s fair.”

Claire pulled into the parking lot at 3:45 a.m. and waited in her car for two hours. She sat at the front door until noon.

Zach did his part. “She was hungry and needed a break, so I went and stood in her place in line, then she went off and got something to eat, came back. Then I had to go to work.”

Their perseverance paid off and Bennett became theirs.

“The same adoption counselor was there from the day we did our initial interview, so she was really excited for me,” Claire said.

The couple says it’s been most fun introducing him to their family and friends and getting him acclimated to his new home.

Claire said “My family was like ‘Really, you’re going to get a dog? You guys are busy. Is it going to be the right fit?’ I was like, trust me, when you see him and when you pet him and when he comes and sits on your lap, you’ll be obsessed.”

In a few words, they described Bennett as energetic and loving. They said he likes to go on walks and can easily entertain himself playing fetch in the backyard. He also loves sitting at close as possible.

To other families considering adoption, “I’d say just go and try. You’ll never know what you’re going to find if you don’t go out to the event or you don’t go into SICSA. You’re not going to know what’s there. There are really good dogs out there that just want a home,” Zach said.

Claire praised the SICSA staff for their thoroughness. “They’re not going to send you home with a dog that your personalities or lifestyles aren’t going to mesh. That’s what’s really nice. We did a survey about what our life is like and what we’re looking for in a dog and they are really careful about getting to know a dog or cat’s personality. How they are with other animals, how they are with kids.”

The most important thing to the Wassons was making sure Bennett was the right dog. After one month in his new home, they all agree he is the perfect fit.

Learn how you can participate in the Clear the Shelters event here.

