Clear The Shelters to run all August long

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ 2020 pet adoption campaign.  To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, this year’s initiative will run from August 1 through August 31, feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues.

WDTN will feature local shelters weekly beginning July 27 on 2 NEWS and Living Dayton, as well as here on WDTN.com. Participating shelters in the Miami Valley include:

You can follow the conversation on social media using #ClearTheShelters.

Since 2015, the Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,00 pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Adoption Tracker

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS