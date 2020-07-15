Clear The Shelters to run all August long

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ 2020 pet adoption campaign. To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, this year’s initiative will run from August 1 through August 31, feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues.

WDTN will feature local shelters weekly beginning July 27 on 2 NEWS and Living Dayton, as well as here on WDTN.com. Participating shelters in the Miami Valley include:

You can follow the conversation on social media using #ClearTheShelters.

Since 2015, the Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,00 pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.