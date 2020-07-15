Clear The Shelters to run all August long

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ 2020 pet adoption campaign. To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, this year’s initiative will run from August 1 through August 31, feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues.
WDTN will feature local shelters weekly beginning July 27 on 2 NEWS and Living Dayton, as well as here on WDTN.com. Participating shelters in the Miami Valley include:
- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton
- SICSA
- Montgomery County Animal Resource Center
- Greene County Animal Control
- Clark County SPCA
- Clark County Dog Shelter
- Blue’s Mews Siamese Cat Shelter
- Lifeline Cat Rescue and Network, Inc.
You can follow the conversation on social media using #ClearTheShelters.
Since 2015, the Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,00 pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.