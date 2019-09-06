Clear the Shelters: Part 4

Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Skylar Richardson on Trial
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
K-9 units searching area in Jefferson Township after pursuit
Pedestrian strike sends one to hospital
Woman reportedly robbed outside Home Depot
Conference convened to connect faith communities with security experts in wake of violence
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Game of the week preview: Anna at Brookville
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Greenon Knights
AP source: Cowboys, Elliott have deal, ending long holdout
Phillies beat Reds 6-2
Bengals sign Giovani Bernard to 2-year deal
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Morton students pen letters of hope to tornado-ravaged Northridge
Top Stories
WDTN to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem
Top Stories
Alzheimer’s program helps find wandering loved ones
I Love Dayton: Brookville teacher organizes tornado cleanup
BACK TO SCHOOL: Share your First Day photos to see them on WDTN.com
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Mel Robbins show comes to WDTN-TV
Top Stories
Cones For A Cure
Top Stories
Luminary Ragas Interpreted Through Kathak
RAMCO Healthy Recovery Community Picnic
Apollo 13 in concert, film with live orchestra
Life Insurance Awareness Month
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian landfall possible in North Carolina
Clear the Shelters: Part 4
Clear the Shelters
by: Clear the Shelters
Posted:
Sep 5, 2019 / 08:12 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2019 / 02:26 AM EDT
View more videos at:
https://www.cleartheshelters.com
.
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Nearly $3 million collected for Oregon District Tragedy Fund
Officers recognized for life-saving response one month after Dayton shooting
Mayor Whaley, Chief Biehl reflect one month after Oregon District shooting
Oregon District installing security cameras and free WiFi following shootings
Trump eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence
More Oregon District Shooting
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Conference convened to connect faith communities with security experts in wake of violence
Ohio Task Force 1 stationed in North Carolina
Trotwood Mayor looking at food prescription program, other options after grocery closings
Why some people don’t leave home during natural disasters
More Latest Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Oregon District installing security cameras and free WiFi following shootings
Beavercreek businesses continue tornado recovery
Giant mural at Oregon District entrance nears completion
After losing 6,000 votes, Miami County holds mock election with new equipment
More profile-65422
Trending Stories
6-year-old uses lemonade money to take Mom on date after Dad dies
Mug Shots
Columbus meteorologist Mike Davis charged with pandering child pornography
K-9 units searching area in Jefferson Township after pursuit
First day of Skylar Richardson trial focuses on doctors, crime scene
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Miami Valley disaster response team opening thrift store to raise funds
Ohio self-defense law sees significant change in burden of proof
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN