Clear the Shelters: Older dogs at Clark County SPCA looking for homes

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — As part of the Clear the Shelters campaign, the Clark County SPCA is trying to find forever homes for their older dogs.

The organization was established in December of 2016. They typically have anywhere from 20-40 animals at the facility and in foster care. During kitten and puppy season, they can have upwards of 90 animals.

“I don’t know how to explain it. It’s my life. It’s what I do,” says Krissi Hawke who runs the Clark County SPCA with a handful of staff.

Right now, finding loving families for a couple of their older dogs is high on their priority list.

Mazey came to the Clark County SPCA about two months ago, severely neglected, skinny, with scars all over her.

“She came in crippled with one arm bent completely in half,” describes Hawke. “Her life before here certainly wasn’t peaches and cream.”

Due to pain, she recently had to have one of her legs amputated.

They don’t know her mix of breed or exactly how old she is, but she’s considered a senior dog.

“It’s actually a very stressful job. It’s a very sad job, the things that we see that the public doesn’t necessarily see,” admits Hawke.

Maggie May is also a senior dog. She also came to the SPCA in rough shape needing a lot of care.

“She has diabetes. She is on medication, on insulin shots twice a day,” says Hawke.

Maggie has patiently been waiting for a family to adopt her for about three months.

“That’s an extremely long time for us to keep an animal,” states Hawke.

Yet, sometimes months turn into a year or even longer.

“Until we find the right person for that animal, you know, we’re not going to euthanize an animal ever due to time or space. That’s not going to happen,” says Hawke “If they have to live here with us until their last days, that’s how it’s going to be.”

Hawke goes on to say: “We would love, love, love to Clear the Shelters, but what’s important to us here at the SPCA with the Clear the Shelters is to get people to see some of our seniors. And to find them the loving homes that they deserve.”

