DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — From kittens to cats, we need your help finding these felines a place they can call home.

Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign.

The stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort features virtual pet adoptions and ways to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, 2022.

We’ve partner yet again with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton Adoption Center for 2022 Clear The Shelters! WDTN-TV set up a web camera at their MeowZa Cat Boutique located at the Dayton Mall to help show the community these furry friends need a home full of love.

LIVE STREAM BELOW:

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal.

Each year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.

The WeRescue app enables users to browse for adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors using their smartphone. Users can also submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.