Clear the Shelters: Injured dog at Greene County Animal Control needs a home

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clear the Shelters campaign is underway, and if you haven’t brought home a furry friend yet there’s still time.
Living Dayton host Zac Pitts joined Jarrod Mitchell and Julie Holmes with Greene County Animal Control to introduce a special dog named Kathy.
“Kathy is a 5 year old mix. She’s going to have special needs, she has an injury on her shoulder, but aside from that she’s good to go,” said Mitchell. “Help us get as many homeless pets out of the shelter through our mission Clear The Shelters. We appreciate all the help you give us.”
The organizations mission is to find homes for all the county’s homeless animals but they could use a helping hand with a few other things.
“Like most places we’re running low on donations. We can always use extra food for our animals, especially kitten food right now,” said Holmes. “It’s kitten season right now.”
Along with food, activities and toys are welcome.
Holmes said that anything coming in has to be unopened so we can clean the bags and all the toys have to be something that we can easily wash and disinfect.
