Animals hope to find second chance during ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Not all animals spend time in a shelter, but every single dog or cat at Greene County Animal Control deserves a second chance. Staff and volunteers are stepping up to get as many animals adopted as possible.

“I think animal shelters get a stigma that they have a certain kind of bad dog, mixed breed, or a mutt and it’s just not true,” says Julie Holmes-Taylor, Director of Greene County Animal Control.

Shelter leaders are hoping to change that perception. They say the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” initiative is the perfect platform to hopefully pair these animals with new families.

“When you adopt from an animal shelter, you’re not just saving one you’re saving two. Because you’re saving the animal you’re adopting, but you also give a place for the one that’s waiting behind them to come up for adoption,” said Holmes-Taylor.

To make the event even more exciting, adoption fees will be left to chance.

“So we’re doing a ‘Bust the Bubble.’ So you get to burst one of the bubbles and whatever is in the balloon, that’s going to be your adoption price. We’ll have some half-price, some free. Some are just the dog licenses for the dogs. Others are just discounted or prizes that go along with the adoption.”

If you’re thinking about adopting, be sure to get there early.

And if you’re set on adopting, pick up an adoption application ahead of time.

“If you’re on the fence about it, come out to the shelter and look. You might not find the perfect pet, but you might find the one that’s been looking for you,” Holmes-Taylor said.

Learn how you can participate in the Clear the Shelters event here.

