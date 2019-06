DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - SICSA, The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, and other shelters team up for the annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption campaign on August 17th. The one-day event gives adopters the chance to name their price for animals up for adoption at four area shelters.

SICSA Pet Adoption Center and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton are participating in the event as well as two new locations at Montgomery County Animal Resource Center and Greene County Animal Control. 2 NEWS will be at all four locations from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm.