DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Young, old, your home should be comfortable for animals of all ages you may bring into your family.

Here are five tips for homeowners who have animals living with them:

Keep your bathroom clean & clear

Keep all objects that could harm your animals up and away from their reach. Be aware of open garbage cans, medications, sharp objects, and hazardous materials from laying on top of your countertops and on the floor.

Safe space to bath your animals

For your pets and your own safety, make sure to have room to clean your pets. Baths are the best option for large pets, while smaller pets can be bathed in a sink, according to Homebuyer.com.

Open areas for pets to play

When not playing outside in the grass, your animals need room to move around. Have a designate area for your animals while you’re away will help keep your home clean and provide them with a space to rest.

Durable & safe flooring

The flooring around your home can make an impact on your animals and your living space. Make sure the carpet your animals play on can be cleaned to remove dirt and dander. Experts recommend vinyl, tile, laminate, cork, or bamboo flooring for pets around the house, according to Homebuyer.com.

Stairs for your animals

You might be the type of pet owner who wants your dog to have free access to your couch and bed. When your dog is a puppy, this is likely no problem: You just let them jump up onto the furniture. But if they’re advancing in years, exceptionally small or have a disability, they may need some help with this task. That’s where dog stairs and steps come into play.

Position pet steps next to a piece of furniture so your canine companion can get on and off as they please. BestReviews top choice is the Topmart 3 Tier Foam Dog Ramp Steps because they are stable, easy to climb and work well for most dogs.

