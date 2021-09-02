PHOTOS: Saying farewell to Mark Allan after 25 years at WDTN

Celebrating Mark Allan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mark Allan has anchored his last show at WDTN and 2 NEWS, so we’re taking a moment to celebrate him and his accomplishments.

Mark fell in love with the news as a kid in Indiana, where he would lay awake at night listening to an old radio. As he tells it, he would listen to stations in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Atlanta and Nashville, and he thought it was the coolest.

He worked for 15 years in Wichita, Kansas at KAKE, and then moved his wife and two kids to the Miami Valley for a job at WDTN.

His first day was a historic one — the Bosnian peace talks, or the Dayton Agreement, was being held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Since then, Mark has covered events that shaped the world: 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, he even met with then President Barack Obama. More recently, Mark has been here sharing the news about the Memorial Day Tornadoes and the Oregon District Shooting.

His final year at WDTN was an unprecedented one spent giving updates about a pandemic that continues to wrack the world.

Join us in thanking Mark for his 25 years of diligent service to the Miami Valley. Enjoy the photographs below of his final taping of 2 NEWS at 6 here at WDTN and of a ceremony held by law enforcement in his honor!

“Thank you for letting me be your news guy.” — Mark Allan

