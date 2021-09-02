Celebrating Mark Allan: ‘Thank you for letting me be your news guy’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Mark Allan anchors his last shows at WDTN and 2 NEWS, we are taking a look back at some of his favorite and most impactful stories.

Mark Allan fell in love with the news as a kid in Southbend, Indiana, where he listened to an old radio while laying in bed at night. Throughout his storied career Mark has covered a multitude of things: from Hurricane Katrina to the Memorial Day Tornadoes. For the last 25 years, he made the Miami Valley his home and shared the news with you in your living rooms.

“Thank you for letting me be your news guy.”