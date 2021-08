DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Mark Allan anchors his last shows at WDTN and 2 NEWS, we are taking a look back at some of his favorite and most impactful stories.

One of Mark’s favorite stories is one from 2012. This piece tells the story of the script Ohio at Buckeye football games, going back to 1936. But the lore of the script drill has been altered forever with the discovery of a film from 1936.