DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Mark Allan anchors his last shows at WDTN and 2 NEWS, we are taking a look back at some of his favorite and most impactful stories.

Mark loves IndyCar racing, and one of his favorite stories follows the troubled life of famed racer Salt Walther. To this day, Walther’s 1973 crash at the Indy 500 is considered one of the races worst — not only was he gravely injured but people in the crowd were injured too.