DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Mark Allan anchors his last shows at WDTN and 2 NEWS, we are taking a look back at some of his favorite and most impactful stories.

Mark grew up loving baseball, and in this story, he gets to make his mark on Cincinnati Red’s history. In 1965, Mark kept score while watching Jim Maloney play an incredible game against the Cub’s at Wrigley Field. That scorecard now resides at the Red’s Hall of Fame in Cincinnati.