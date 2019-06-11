Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Skylar Richardson on Trial
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Border Report Tour
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
United Grinding celebrates Manufacturing Day teaching high school students
Bill would mandate suicide prevention training for students
More details released in I-675 wrong-way crash that killed Wright State student
Montgomery County holds Appliance Amnesty Weekend
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Game of the Week preview: Valley View at Bellbrook
Top Stories
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Dayton Christian Warriors
Alter volleyball star earns athlete of the month honors
Steelers blowout Bengals on MNF 27-3
NFL suspends Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict for rest of season
Community
Coats for Kids
Veterans Voices
Donate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Group age 60+ new faces of Dayton Strong calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Vandalia officer honored for heroic actions at crash scene
Organizers make strides ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s
I Love Dayton: Shelby County Sheriff set to leave behind lasting legacy
Patriot Day events planned across the Miami Valley
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Fashioning Futures Luncheon
Top Stories
African American Community Fund Gala
Top Stories
National Seafood Month at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
Arts, Beats and Eats DAI Centennial Celebration
Airline Innovations
Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
More details released in I-675 wrong-way crash that killed Wright State student
Calendar