Are you ready to have a blast?!?

Are you ready to have a FREE blast?!?

Come down to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 23, and join us for WDTN’s Buckeye Blast, an Ohio State vs. Notre Dame watch party under the lights.

Two of the nation’s premiere college football teams will be going head-to-head, and you can watch it all on the biggest of big screens: Day Air Ballpark’s 2,000-square-foot HD video screen!

Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith and former Buckeye Boom Herron will be in the house to meet and chat with you, and Troy’s bringing that hardware with him. (Most college football player can only dreams of being as close to it as you!)

Besides getting a chance to see what will likely be the biggest game of the week — if not year — and meeting Troy and Boom, there’s much more:

A raffle to win tickets to Ohio State and Bengals games, plus a dream vacation to Gatlinburg.

A dedicated Kid Zone with inflatables.

Buckeye Blast is free to enter, but you need to register for tickets! Register now through Sept. 10 and get five extra raffle tickets per event ticket, multiplying your chances to win great prizes!

Proceeds will benefit the 40th Coats for Kids, the annual drive trying to make sure no child has to face the cold weather unprepared.

The fun at WDTN’s Buckeye Blast begins at 6 p.m., while the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Raffle Prizes

This list will expand as we get closer to Game Day, so check back often! Right now, all of this is up for grabs:

Dream vacation to Gatlinburg

Ohio State football tickets

Cincinnati Bengals tickets

Ohio State items signed by Heisman Trophy-winner Troy Smith and former OSU player Boom Herron

Dayton Dragons items

How much are tickets?

Tickets are FREE to WDTN’s Buckeye Blast

Do I need a ticket to get in?

Yes. Even though tickets are free, everyone needs to have a ticket to enter Day Air Ballpark to experience WDTN’s Buckeye Blast

Are there assigned seats to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football game?

No. All open seat areas are General Admission (GA). You can sit anywhere in the available open sections.

Where can I park?

Free street parking will be available, on a first come, first serve basis around the stadium. There may be pay lots also available, similar to Dayton Dragons home baseball games.

Will there be things for my kids to do while at WDTN’s Buckeye Blast?

Yes! There will be a dedicated kids zone with inflatables, football games as well as OSU face tattoos and hairspray and so much more!

May I bring my own food and drinks?

No outside food or drinks will be permitted inside Day Air Ballpark. However, food and drinks will be available for purchase.

How can I get more raffle tickets for prizes?

Every event ticket will get one raffle ticket. However, get your tickets before September 10th and for every event ticket you’ll get 5 additional raffle tickets. You’ll also be able to help our WDTN & Dayton’s CW Coats For Kids campaign by purchasing additional raffle tickets, 1 ticket for $5 or 5 tickets for $20 (the price of a new kids coat)

Do I need to be present to win a raffle prize?

Yes! You must be present to win. If the winner of the ticket drawn doesn’t come forward in a timely manner, a new raffle ticket will be drawn.

Can I watch the game on the field?

Yes! There will be a designated area for attendees who want to watch the game from the field. However, no lawn chairs or strollers are allowed on the field.

What if it rains?

The event will take place, rain or shine.