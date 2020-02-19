Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
2021 Presidential Inauguration
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Mental Health in Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Pass or Fail
Political News
Crime
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah lays bare royal rift
Video
Thieves swipe Missouri woman’s 500-pound safe filled with treasures, including lock of Alexander Hamilton’s hair
Video
Miami Township Police to conduct St. Patrick’s Day blitz starting March 12
‘We had a guardian angel’: Woman impaled by tree limb has 7 broken ribs, husband says
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Scoreboard
Top Stories
High school basketball teams to compete in Top Gun Showcase in Vandalia Sunday
Video
Top Stories
Kansas football coach Les Miles placed on leave amid misconduct allegations at LSU
Video
Flyers knocked out of A10 tourney by VCU
A10 Basketball Championship tickets available for UD Arena
Maia Chaka becomes NFL’s first Black female official
Video
Working For You
Remarkable Woman of Dayton
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
URS celebrating people it serves, encouraging donations through March at Jersey Mike’s
Video
Organizers talk impact of Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival Cancellation
Video
Special Olympics encouraging people to ‘Plunge My Way’
Video
Miami Co. teen advances to national level in essay contest beating out 64,000 others
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Medicare & Coronavirus Vaccines
Video
Top Stories
Air Force Marathon Celebrating 25 Years
Video
Top Stories
Carrabba’s Signature Fish Dish
Video
Meet Shyloh: Chewy’s Pet of the Week
Video
National Nutrition Month
Video
Brunch with The Dublin Pub
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on TV?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Premier Health vaccine appointments available for clinic at UD Arena Monday
Video
Gov. DeWine to visit Dayton vaccination site Monday
Video
Portion of Bellefontaine Road to close Monday for repairs
Video
Foodbank hosting mobile food pantry in Dayton Monday
Video
Springboro church hosts food drive
Video
Girl Scouts to donate cookie orders
Video
Don't Miss
See inside this incredible 1940’s-era Art Deco home that just hit the market
Gallery
Oklahoma church purchases, forgives $3.8 million in medical debt
‘I’m ready to talk,’ Meghan Markle says ahead of Oprah interview
Video
Fund established for Middletown boy – here is how you can donate
Video
Skier survives backcountry avalanche by jumping off 100-foot cliff
Video
Woman helps neighbors stay warm during deadly cold
Video
Is the wall holding up this bridge leaning? NC says it’s just an ‘illusion’
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Miami Valley Girl Scouts need your help to give back to nonprofits
Video
Fund established for Middletown boy – here is how you can donate
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS