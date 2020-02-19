Basketball Madness

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Married officers catch robber while on date
Video
UT makes first 3D map of coronavirus, breakthrough in developing a vaccine
Woman plays violin during brain surgery
Video
Ryan Newman leaves hospital with daughters 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Ryan Newman leaves hospital with daughters 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck
Top Stories
Cavaliers, Beilein splitting after just 54 games
Galvis fills the void at shortstop
Video
Miley excited to be on Reds pitching staff
Video
#5 Flyers earn 66-61 win at VCU
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Miami Twp. dog takes NBC TODAY Show’s ‘Best in Show’ contest
Video
Top Stories
Esther Price prepares for sugar rush before Valentine’s Day
Video
Experts scramble, but new virus vaccine may not come in time
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Why Your First Impression of Someone Could Be Wrong
Video
Top Stories
The Boonshoft Museum’s “Ancient Egypt” Exhibit
Video
Top Stories
Overcoming Barriers to Gainful Employment
Video
Smokin Bee Bee Q’s “Polenta Table”
Video
VA Mobile Vet Center
Video
National Drink Wine Day
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police: Suspect vehicle in Catalpa Drive shooting found
Basketball Madness
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Mayor Whaley gives 2020 State of the City Address
Video
President Trump comments on commuting of Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Video
Ex-Gov. Blagojevich returns to Chicago, maintains innocence
Video
Mayor Whaley to give State of the City Address
Video
Galvis fills the void at shortstop
Video
Miley excited to join Reds pitching staff
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Deadline for Ohio businesses to get SBA loans due to Memorial Day tornadoes approaching
Miami Valley Red Cross chapters seeking volunteers
More As Seen on 2 NEWS