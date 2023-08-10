DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wayne High School Career Tech Center in Dayton held a grand opening ceremony on Thursday.

People were able to visit the new tech center and tour the building on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. The official grand opening ceremony was held at 5 p.m., with members of the Huber Heights School District in attendance for remarks.

“Launching a Career Technology Center meets a significant goal of the HHCS 2021-2026 strategic plan, which was to have “newly constructed maker and lab spaces that will support the integration of skilled trades, STEM and career pathways as part of our core curriculum,” a release said.

The release says 91 percent of Miami Valley Career Technical Center graduates happen to further their education at a college, technical school or university. A reported fifty-two percent of graduates earned industry credentials during the 2019-2020 school year.

Programs in welding, construction, heating and air conditioning and cooling will be offered for interested students at the new center.