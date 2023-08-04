DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Still need to do some back-to-school shopping? You might find it a little less taxing this weekend.

Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday, also known as tax-free weekend, began at 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and will run through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, during the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

Clothed priced at $75 or less

School supplies priced at $20 or less

School instructional material priced at $20 or less

Anyone can take advantage of the sales tax holiday, however, items used in a trade or business will not be exempt from sales and use tax.

The Walmart of West Dorothy Lane in Moraine says they are prepared to welcome in customers looking for extra savings.

“Certainly we know that inflation is a major concern for a lot of families, and so they’re looking for the best prices,” said Sean Espy, Walmart store manager.

“We do know that it is very expensive to get kids back into school. They have to buy the school supplies, and then every kid needs a new wardrobe when they go back to school.”

For more information about Ohio’s sales tax holiday, click here.