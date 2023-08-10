HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Some parents have become outraged across Dayton, as they claim their students are not able to attend at a certain school. The reason is reportedly all over a uniform policy.

Parents of Horizon Science Academy’s High School Campus, a school for grades 6 thru 12, say a policy requires all students to wear a school-approved shirt. If the student does not obey, they are prohibited from entering the school building.

The principal of Horizon Science Academy High School in Dayton says they let parents know well in advance of the policy. Parents do not agree. They say they were not notified until June. The principal says notices were sent to all parents in May.

2 NEWS reached out to Schoolbelles, the company that the school is receiving the shirts from. The company says that they are having production issues, and it will be weeks until all of the shirts will be available.

Additionally, the company also says the school claims it distributed information to parents about how to buy the shirts by mid-May.

Parents say even though the school is aware of the situation, they have placed signs on the doors of the school barring students from entering without the necessary shirts.

One parent told 2 NEWS that they borrowed a shirt for their son to attend school. When their student arrived at the school, only four other students were reportedly in his class allegedly because of the dress code policy.

“It’s nothing that we can do about a situation we have no control over,” the parent said. “So, don’t penalize our kids because of something like that. I mean, I think it would be harder on the teachers to build a relationship and, you know, harder for the kids to even have a trust issue with the administrators, because you let me down.”

The school principal says that since they notified parents about the change, they will not be changing their policy.

“We’re holding firm to that, that students need to be dress appropriately in the new uniform,” Renaldo O’Neal, Horizon Science Academy principal said. “Platoons school. So that’s an issue, especially with parents who chose to disregard that message and orderly. We have a lot of parents that were did what they were supposed to do. We got in uniforms them as opposed to they received in their students are having a joyous time at the school.”

O’Neal says he hopes to see more students attend school on Friday, when students are allowed to wear their old uniforms.