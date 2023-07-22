DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local high school is getting in the back to school spirit with a celebration event.

On Wednesday, July 26 from 5 to 7 p.m., Riverscape Career Tech High School, located at 401 E. Third Street in Dayton is hosting a back to school event for students and the community. At the event, there will be several items of interest, including a backpack giveaway, free food, games and a raffle giveaway.

The school’s website describes the educational center as tuition-free and “one-of-a-kind,” where students have the opportunity to obtain a high-quality education from knowledgeable teachers. Wednesday, Aug. 16 is the date shown for the school’s first day of instruction for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

If you have any questions, you can call 937-991-2130.