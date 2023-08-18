FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A local school is facing a week-long early dismissal plan, as the building does not have air conditioning.

A release from Fairborn City Schools says Baker Middle School will be releasing early every day during the week of Aug. 21. School is being dismissed early because of the expected excessive heat, but also the school does not have an air conditioner.

Students will be released on Monday, Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m. From Tuesday, Aug. 22 thru Friday, Aug. 25, students will be sent home at 1 p.m.

Parents and families are asked to make accommodations due to the change. The early dismissal is only affecting students at Baker Middle School.