DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley’s largest school district will be ringing in the new year on Monday, August 14, but with some changes.

With approximately 12,000 students, Dayton Public Schools is tackling transportation a little differently this year.

Despite some controversy on the issue last year, high school students who live more than a mile and a half away from their school will receive monthly RTA bus passes for this year.

The district will also be utilizing student ID badges this year. With the badges, parents can open an app on their phone and see where their student’s bus is in real time.

For more information about student transportation, click here.

One of the most significant changes is sure to be a welcome sight once it’s complete.

Last year, the district embarked on a 10 million dollar fundraising campaign for renovations at Welcome Stadium — the first since the stadium opened 70 years ago.

Dayton Public Schools hopes that the renovations will raise the standard of the sports teams who pay there and attract new talent.

But with all of these changes, DPS Interim Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said starting the year with a positive attitude begins with parents, “I think parents can make sure their kids get to school, make sure they have a great attitude on the way here, make sure they get enough rest.”

School Board President Chrisondra Goodwin echoed Lawrence’s attitude saying, “Parents, continue showing up because you are really the most important factor when it comes to this. Kids look forward to seeing their parents, and seeing them celebrate their wins, as well as encouraging them when they fall down sometimes.”