Back-to-school warning for drivers from Centerville PD

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – As the school year gets to a start across the Miami Valley, it’s important to keep in mind traffic laws you might have let go to the wayside over the summer. The Centerville Police Department said there will be no warning period for drivers.

“There are no warnings for school zone violations. If you’re speeding in a school zone, you’re going to receive a citation and you’re going to be going to the court,” Officer John Davis said.

Officer Davis said judges take school-related violations seriously. That’s why it’s crucial drivers pay attention to speed limits around school zones.

“We’ve done a good job this past year and the past several years of upgrading signage and adding lights where we can,” Davis said.

Even if signage isn’t flashing, you still need to slow down.

“When in doubt, do the 20 and keep everyone safe,” Davis said.

Police will also be on the lookout for school bus violations.

“There is a lot of misinformation out here. People get on the internet and it shows diagrams of cars when you have to stop and when you don’t have to,” Davis said

Davis said the law is the same around the state. Drivers must come to a stop when buses flash their lights.

“Only exception to that in the state of Ohio is if you’re driving in the opposite direction of the bus and there are four or more lanes on the road you’re traveling on,” Davis said

Not stopping will earn you a citation with no warning. Along with drivers, they’ll also be making their presence known to students.

“We want everyone to feel safe and go to school comfortably and get everyone there in one piece,” Davis said

For parents letting their children walk to school for the first time by themselves or waiting for the bus for the first time by themselves, Davis said it’s important to do a practice run with them at least one time before the start of the school year.

