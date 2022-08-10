DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is reminding people of transportation safety ahead of the roads getting crowded once school starts.
The organization offered tips for safety for drop-off and pick-up, buses, bikes and pedestrians. Back-to-school time can be especially dangerous on the roads due to young and inexperienced drivers, and students walking and biking, according to a release.
“Drivers may be out of practice when it comes to the rules of the road, with school buses hitting the streets and students walking and biking to school,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “But our responsibility for keeping students safe hasn’t changed.”
Drop-off/pick-up safety:
- Follow school drop-off and pick-up procedures, and be mindful that these may have changed
- Don’t double park. It blocks visibility for other children and vehicles
- Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school
- Have children exit the vehicle on the curb side every time
- Slow down, eliminate distractions and watch for children
School bus safety:
- Be aware of the time you’re on the road and how that coincides with the school day
- Always stop for school buses
- Slow down in school zones and residential neighborhoods
- Come to a complete stop checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.
- Eliminate distractions
- Obey traffic signs and signals
Pedestrian safety:
- Cross only at corners so drivers can see you. Never cross between parked cars or mid-block.
- Use a crosswalk when available. Don’t assume that because you can see the driver, the driver can see you. Always use caution when crossing.
- Look all ways before crossing. Look and listen for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists.
- Once you confirmed traffic has stopped, cross when the light indicates it is safe to
- Use the crosswalk push-button signal when possible
- Watch for cars that are turning left or right when you are crossing.
- Walk on a sidewalk when it is provided. If you must walk in the street, walk facing traffic, on the left side of the road and as far to the left as possible
- Make it easy for drivers to see you – dress in light colors, wear reflective material or use a flashlight
- Remove headphones and don’t use cell phones or electronic devices when crossing the street
- Watch for white lights on the rear of vehicles, signaling backing up in driveways or parking lots
- Avoid walking alone. Walk with a friend
Bicycle safety:
- Make sure your child has the skills to ride a bike safely, such as riding in a straight line and signaling to vehicles when turning
- Choose the safest route to bike to school, one with less traffic and slower speeds. Use bike paths if available
- Make sure your cyclists understand traffic safety rules, such as riding in the same direction as traffic and stopping at all stop signs and signals
- Explain the importance of wearing a bike helmet to your child
- Ride focused and alert. Never use earbuds or electronics while riding
AAA said that regardless of the mode of transportation, it’s important for everyone to be observant so students can get to where they’re going safely.