DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is reminding people of transportation safety ahead of the roads getting crowded once school starts.

The organization offered tips for safety for drop-off and pick-up, buses, bikes and pedestrians. Back-to-school time can be especially dangerous on the roads due to young and inexperienced drivers, and students walking and biking, according to a release.

“Drivers may be out of practice when it comes to the rules of the road, with school buses hitting the streets and students walking and biking to school,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “But our responsibility for keeping students safe hasn’t changed.”

Drop-off/pick-up safety:

Follow school drop-off and pick-up procedures, and be mindful that these may have changed

Don’t double park. It blocks visibility for other children and vehicles

Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school

Have children exit the vehicle on the curb side every time

Slow down, eliminate distractions and watch for children

School bus safety:

Be aware of the time you’re on the road and how that coincides with the school day

Always stop for school buses

Slow down in school zones and residential neighborhoods

Come to a complete stop checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.

Eliminate distractions

Obey traffic signs and signals

Pedestrian safety:

Cross only at corners so drivers can see you. Never cross between parked cars or mid-block.

Use a crosswalk when available. Don’t assume that because you can see the driver, the driver can see you. Always use caution when crossing.

Look all ways before crossing. Look and listen for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Once you confirmed traffic has stopped, cross when the light indicates it is safe to

Use the crosswalk push-button signal when possible

Watch for cars that are turning left or right when you are crossing.

Walk on a sidewalk when it is provided. If you must walk in the street, walk facing traffic, on the left side of the road and as far to the left as possible

Make it easy for drivers to see you – dress in light colors, wear reflective material or use a flashlight

Remove headphones and don’t use cell phones or electronic devices when crossing the street

Watch for white lights on the rear of vehicles, signaling backing up in driveways or parking lots

Avoid walking alone. Walk with a friend

Bicycle safety:

Make sure your child has the skills to ride a bike safely, such as riding in a straight line and signaling to vehicles when turning

Choose the safest route to bike to school, one with less traffic and slower speeds. Use bike paths if available

Make sure your cyclists understand traffic safety rules, such as riding in the same direction as traffic and stopping at all stop signs and signals

Explain the importance of wearing a bike helmet to your child

Ride focused and alert. Never use earbuds or electronics while riding

AAA said that regardless of the mode of transportation, it’s important for everyone to be observant so students can get to where they’re going safely.