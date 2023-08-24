Audi’s Q8 mid-size SUV is soon to be updated and a teaser sketch released on Thursday hints at what’s to come.

The debut is scheduled for Sept. 5, with the updated Q8 likely to be launched as a 2024 model.

There are rumors it might not make it to the U.S. as Audi seeks to focus here on its Q8 E-Tron, the updated version of the E-Tron electric mid-size SUV, which has just gone on sale as a 2024 model.

The teaser sketch doesn’t reveal much of the updated Q8’s design, though an accompanying statement said the vehicle will feature headlights and taillights with new design and functionality. Audi also said there will be more personalization options for the vehicle.

Audi Q6 E-Tron prototype

Based on the comments, it’s possible the updated Q8 will boast Audi’s next-generation OLED technology in its headlights and taillights. The technology, which was shown in July on a prototype for the upcoming Q6 E-Tron electric compact crossover, enables owners to change some of the light signatures.

Camouflaged prototypes for the updated Q8 have also been spotted over the past year. They include prototypes for the regular Q8, the sporty SQ8, and the high-performance RS Q8.

It isn’t clear what updates, if any, are planned for the powertrains. The current Q8, which arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model, is offered in the U.S. with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 in regular form and a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 in the sporty SQ8 and RS Q8 grades.

With Audi planning to launch its last gas-powered vehicle in 2026, this will likely be the final version of the Q8 still with gas engines.

