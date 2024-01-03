Volkswagen will reveal an updated version of its current Golf compact car at the end of January, the automaker said last week.

The reveal is part of VW’s celebration of the Golf nameplate, which turns 50 this year.

The current Golf is the eighth generation of the nameplate, and was first introduced as a 2022 model in the U.S., and only in the Golf GTI and Golf R grades.

Pre-orders for the updated version begin in Europe in the spring. Timing for the U.S. hasn’t been announced, but the car will likely arrive here later in the year as a 2025 model, and once again only in its performance grades.

For the updated Golf, VW has promised new powertrains, new electronic driver-assist features, and next-generation software systems, including a new infotainment system. Spy shots of prototypes reveal minor styling changes like a revised front fascia, as well as a revised dash with a larger infotainment screen.

A manual transmission might no longer be available. VW has already confirmed that a manual won’t be offered on the updated Golf GTI. The automaker launched the 2024 Golf GTI 380 special edition last August to mark the end of the run.

The current Golf is a close relative of the current Audi A3, which is also due to be updated for the 2025 model year.

Buyers looking for electric power will have to wait until the Golf’s next redesign. VW last September confirmed the next Golf will be an electric vehicle based on Volkswagen Group’s upcoming SSP modular platform. It means the Golf GTI and Golf R will also likely be EVs in their next iterations, so fans better start preparing to bid farewell to the idea of a gas engine in those cars. They have some time, as the SSP platform will be ready around 2028.

