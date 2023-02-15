Mini has launched its second EV in the form of the Cooper SE Convertible.

Unveiled on Wednesday, the electric convertible will be built in a limited run of 999 units and all examples are earmarked for Europe.

For fans that miss out, Mini is close to launching a redesigned Hardtop, and the new hatch will likely spawn a redesigned Convertible. The new Hardtop is confirmed to be getting an electric option, and it’s likely any new Convertible will also have an electric option as Mini plans to go the fully electric route later this decade.

Mini hasn’t pulled any surprises with the design of the current Cooper SE Convertible. As the name suggests, the car is the open-top counterpart to the Cooper SE Hardtop on sale since 2019. This means a single electric motor at the front good for 181 hp, and a 32.6-kwh battery that in the Cooper SE Hardtop nets a 110-mile range rating by the EPA. Expect the Convertible to deliver a similar range to the Hardtop.

MINI Cooper SE Convertible (Euro spec)

Other specs include a 0-62 mph time of 8.2 seconds, trunk volume of 5.65 cubic feet, and the ability of the convertible roof to function at speeds of up to 18 mph.

Mini will offer the Cooper SE Convertible with 17-inch wheels and the choice of black or silver exteriors. As a special touch, the fender badges and door sills will feature a script denoting the car as one of 999.

Mini has some busy years ahead. In addition to the redesigned Hardtop (and Convertible), a redesigned Countryman offering both electric and gas powertrains is set for launch this year. We’ll also see a smaller electric crossover launched this year, possibly with the name Aceman. A crossover larger than the Countryman is also thought to be in the works, though timing for this model is unclear.

Related Articles