Maserati is taking its mid-engine MC20 supercar racing next year in the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series, and the automaker this week provided a first look at the new customer race car.

An initial shakedown for the MC20 GT2 race car was completed recently at the Autodromo Varano de’ Melegari racetrack near Parma, Italy. Further tests are planned before the formal debut in June at the 24 Hours of Spa.

The MC20 GT2 is closely linked to the MC20 road car. It runs the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6, though the race car adopts a much wilder aerodynamic design with larger side intakes and an adjustable rear wing attached via swan-neck struts.

The race car’s entire body shell is also made from lightweight composite materials. The body panels feature a quick-release design to ensure new components can be swapped in quickly, Maserati said.

Maserati MC20 GT2 race car

Other areas specific to the race car include the suspension components (adjustable dampers and adjustable anti-roll bars), 6-speed sequential transmission, quick-release steering wheel, and 10-inch driver information display.

The MC20 GT2 has some big shoes to fill. Some readers will recall the MC20’s predecessor, the MC12, competed in the similar FIA GT Series during the 2000s and was successful in no less than three 24 Hours of Spa races (2005, 2006, and 2008).

The competition won’t be easy for the MC20 GT2, though. Some of the cars the Maserati will face include the Audi R8 LMS GT2, Brabham BT63 GT2, KTM X-Bow GT2, and Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Maserati MC20 GT2 race car

“The first few days are always quite unique, even more so for me when I was fortunate enough to bring Maserati to success at the GT1 World Championships, where I won four titles,” Andrea Bertolini, Maserati’s test driver said in a statement. “We are now about to get back on track with yet another wonderful car—we’ve done lots of trial runs and early feedback is positive.”

Maserati’s return to motorsports kicked off this year with a factory-backed team competing in the Formula E World Championship. The automaker is also working on a limited-edition track car that’s based on the MC20 and could potentially be a precursor for a race car designed for the GT classes of the IMSA SportsCar Championship or FIA World Endurance Championship.

