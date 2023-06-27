Several companies, some of them quite famous, will restore a classic Porsche 911 while also upgrading some aspects of the car to modern standards, a process known as restomodding.

However, companies have begun to turn their attention to classics from other makes. The latest is Italian startup Eccentrica Cars, whose first project is a Lamborghini Diablo restomod.

Set for a debut on July 6, the modified car will be wider and more powerful than the original Diablo which first launched onto the market in 1990.

The project is the brainchild of Emanuel Colombini, and teaser shots posted to Eccentrica’s Instagram account show a clean, modern aesthetic that echoes some of the lines of the Murciélago, the Diablo’s replacement. The pop-up headlights are also set to make way for more modern LED units, and most of the rear section is set to be renewed as well.

Teaser for Lamborghini Diablo restomod by Eccentrica Cars

Secret-Classics reported last month that Eccentrica is using traditional coachbuilding methods for the body modifications, including hammering and rolling of aluminum. One of the key goals of widening the car, and its track, is reportedly to eliminate the vehicle’s tendency to understeer.

Behind the cabin will remain the original 5.7-liter V-12 found in earlier Diablos (later versions upgraded to a 6.0-liter engine). Secret-Classics reported the engine will receive a lighter crankshaft, larger valves, and performance camshafts, in addition to a new intake system with four throttle bodies instead of two. The targeted output is 600 hp, up from the 5.7-liter engine’s original 485-hp rating.

Other modifications will reportedly include an upgraded braking system and new gear ratios for the Diablo’s 5-speed manual transmission.

More will be released about the car when it’s shown in full early next month.

