Residents of Colorado are now able to purchase an EV from Genesis, should they desire.

Genesis currently has two EVs on sale in the form of the GV60 compact crossover and Electrified G80 mid-size sedan, though the automaker limits the availability to select states as part of its strategy to gradually introduce EVs on the market.

For the GV60, sales are limited to Arizona, California, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah, and Washington. And for the Electrified G80, sales are limited to Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Genesis announced on Tuesday that Colorado is also eligible for sales of both the GV60 and Electrified G80.

Genesis Electrified G80

The GV60 is priced just below $60,000 while the Electrified G80 starts a little above $80,000. Both models are built in South Korea so miss out on EV tax credits.

The automaker in 2021 said it plans to exclusively sell EVs, both battery-electric and hydrogen-electric, by 2030 and will start phasing out its gas-powered cars starting in 2025.

The next model in Genesis’ EV onslaught will be the Electrified GV70, which went into production last December at a plant in Montgomery, Alabama. Sales in select states will start in the first half of 2023. Availability will be announced closer to the market launch.

