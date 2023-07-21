Multiple classic Ferraris will go under the hammer at an RM Sotheby’s auction coinciding with next month’s 2023 Monterey Car Week gathering in California, but one particular car stands out from the pack.

The car is a 1964 Ferrari 250 LM bearing chassis number 6053. It is the 22nd of the 32 Ferrari 250 LMs built in the early 1960s. The car was originally sold to British racing driver George Drummond, who primarily raced it around the U.K. but also took it to the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona and the 1968 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as races in South Africa.

The 250 LM was intended to be the successor to the Ferrari 250 GTO, and was sold primarily to privateer racers. It was derived from the successful 250 P prototype race car but built for the road to classify for GT competition. Essentially, the 250 LM was a 250 P with a roof.

The 250 LM was originally fitted with a 3.0-liter V-12, but later cars received a 3.3-liter unit. The change meant those later 250 LMs had to compete in the prototype class at Le Mans, which they did successfully. Another 250 LM campaigned by the North American Racing Team gave Ferrari an overall victory at the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans, the last win at the grand French race until Ferrari returned to the top of the podium at Le Mans in 2023 thanks to its new 499P LMH race car.

1964 Ferrari 250 LM bearing chassis No. 6053 – Photo credit: RM Sotheby’s

Being one of the later 250 LMs built, this car, finished in Rosso Cina red, features the 3.3-liter V-12 that delivers an estimated 320 hp. Drive goes to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission.

According to its listing, the car was given a full restoration by the Ferrari Classiche classic car department as recently as 2021.

Its estimate is between $18 million and $20 million.

Other rare cars headed to the RM Sotheby’s auction include the 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello Prodrive that Darren Turner, Rickard Rydell, and Colin McRae drove to a class win at the 2004 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as a 1956 Porsche 550A that took a class win at the 1956 24 Hours of Le Mans.

