Hyundai on Tuesday provided a first look at its planned updates for the fourth-generation Tucson compact crossover, which will be introduced next year.

The version shown is for the European market but a debut for the U.S.-spec model should follow early next year. It should arrive at dealerships later next year as a 2025 model in the U.S.

The updates to the Tucson are mainly in the cabin, but some tweaks are also present outside.

In the photos supplied by Hyundai, a revised front grille is visible. It’s joined by fewer lighting elements in the vertical stacks on either side of the grille, and the lower fascia sports an enlarged skid plate. Hyundai hasn’t shown the rear but said the skid plate here has also been enlarged.

2025 Hyundai Tucson (Europe spec)

Inside, the dash has been completely revised. The two separate screens for the digital gauge cluster and infotainment hub of the current model have been joined to form a single panel on the updated model. The gear lever has also been moved from the center console to the steering column, with Hyundai using the former spot for a wireless smartphone charger.

The revised dash also moves the air vents lower and uses a new set of physical controls for features such as the climate and media settings. New USB ports are also found on the center stack.

2025 Hyundai Tucson (Europe spec)

No mechanical changes have been detailed. Today’s Tucson buyers in the U.S. can choose from four powertrains. Non-hybrid options include a 2.5-liter inline-4 rated at 187 hp and a 1.6-liter turbo-4 rated at 180 hp. Above this are hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, both of which use the 1.6-liter turbo-4 for their internal-combustion component. The hybrid option is good for 227 hp and the plug-in hybrid delivers 261 hp.

Non-hybrid models come standard with front-wheel drive but offer all-wheel drive as an option. All-wheel drive is standard on the hybrid models.

Production of the Tucson for the U.S. is handled at Hyundai’s plant in Montgomery, Alabama. The plant recently received some upgrades to prepare it for EV production. The first EV built at the site is the Electrified GV70 from Genesis.

