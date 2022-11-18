Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Lexus LX 600 mostly carries over for 2023, with only minor changes to report for the new model year.

A heated steering wheel and rear-seat entertainment screen covers are now standard across the board, while the Ultra-Luxury trim level gains standard Takanoha wood trim and a new Sunflare interior color option.

A new exterior color option–Nori Green Pearl—is also available on the F Sport Handling model. As before, this version also includes model-specific dampers, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and unique tuning for the standard adaptive suspension system, plus 22-inch wheels and sportier styling features like a mesh grille.

2023 Lexus LX 600

The LX shares the GA-F platform with the most recent Toyota Land Cruiser, which isn’t sold in the United States, so you can bet on serious off-road capability. It also gets Multi-Terrain Select off-road drive modes, Crawl Control and hill-descent control driver aids, and a Multi-Terrain Monitor camera system to make off-roading easier.

The sole powertrain option remains a 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 producing 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel-drive system with low range.

2023 Lexus LX 600

A dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch upper screen and 7.0-inch lower screen remains standard. The LX uses the same Lexus Interface infotainment system as the automaker’s other recent models, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Also unchanged is the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 bundle of driver aids, which includes typical features like adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warnings, and automatic emergency braking.

The 2023 Lexus LX is expected to reach dealerships by the end of 2022. Pricing starts at $90,505 including the $1,345 destination charge.

