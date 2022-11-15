Buyers looking for a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport have some new options that weren’t available in previous model years.

Ford in August announced a Heritage Sport Edition fitted with a number of retro cues for the 2023 model. On Tuesday, the automaker revealed another option package for the 2023 model, the Black Diamond Off-Road Package, which adds some extra off-road capability.

Similar to the package offered on the bigger Bronco, the Black Diamond Off-Road Package for the Bronco Sport adds steel plates under the vehicle to protect key components from impacts. There are four plates covering the fuel tank, fuel vapor canister, engine bay, and part of the four-wheel-drive system. The package takes its name from the designation for difficult ski runs.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport with Black Diamond Off-Road Package

The package includes styling upgrades, too. These include 17-inch aluminum wheels with a low-gloss finish and 225/65 all-terrain tires, plus matte black graphics on the hood and sides of the vehicle.

The Black Diamond Off-Road Package is offered for the Bronco Sport’s Big Bend and Outer Banks grades, and is currently available for order. Ford hasn’t said how much it will cost or when deliveries will start.

Every 2023 Ford Bronco Sport will also come with a complimentary Bronco Off-Roadeo pass complete with trail guide instruction. The Bronco Off-Roadeo gives drivers the chance to learn how to handle their vehicles in off-road conditions via a one-day training course that involves driving over miles of curated trails. There are currently four Bronco Off-Roadeo sites, located at Horseshoe Bay, Texas; Mt. Potosi, Nevada; Moab, Utah; and Gilford, New Hampshire.

