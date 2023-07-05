Video above: Catalytic converter thefts rising: How lawmakers are taking a stand

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Three organizations are taking steps to help prevent your vehicle from catalytic converter theft.

The Kettering Police Department, Midas and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will be holding a free catalytic converter marking event for anyone interested on Friday, July 14.

Those that would like their catalytic converter marked can schedule an appointment by calling Officer Johnson at 937-296-2458 or Lieutenant Moore at 937-296-3335 for a reserved 30-minute spot.

Once your reservation is made, the converter markings will take place at Midas Auto Repair, located at 2390 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. You will have a specified time given during the reservation process of a time between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 14.

“Your catalytic converter will be etched with the last 8 of your VIN and sprayed with orange, heat-resistant spray paint to deter thefts of catalytic converters,” the Kettering Police Department says.

2 NEWS previously reported that Dayton Police reported a 234 percent increase in catalytic converter thefts from 2020 to 2022.

If you are unable to make it out, more events are being planned in the future to help keep your vehicle safe.