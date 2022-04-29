DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car dealership in the Miami Valley will give more than $50,000 in prizes as part of an initiative.

The Jeff Schmitt Auto Group said their Jeff’s Heroes initiative is returning to reward heroes in Miami Valley with thousands of dollars, and a grand prize winner with $10,000 in cash and a free car.

The nomination period opens May 1 and will run through November 20, 2022.

Four finalists, which can be people or organizations, will receive $5,000 in cash. The winners will be announced on June 1, August 1, October 1 and December 1.

People will then be able to vote for a winner among the finalists for the grand prize of an additional $10,000 cash and a free car. The grand prize winner will be announced on December 23, 2022.

Jay Schmitt, President of the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group, said, “Over the last year I have heard so many different stories of heroes in our own backyard and have met people that have forever changed my perspective on life. I am thrilled that we are expanding this initiative to impact our community in an ever-greater way.”

To nominate someone, visit www.jeffdeals.com/jeffs-heroes.