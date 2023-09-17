MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Close to 940 vehicles dropped off tires at an event on Saturday.

Montgomery County Environmental Services hosted the Tire Buy Back at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Around 940 vehicles from Montgomery County drove into the event to drop off tires.

“We saw roughly 940 cars come through the transfer station to properly recycle tires,” Montgomery County Environmental Services said.

People had the chance to properly drop tires off at the event, while getting paid. Attendees could receive $2 per tire when bringing up to 10 tires at a time.

The maximum number of tires allowed per drive-thru per vehicle is 10, because hauling more than 10 is a felony without an approved state registration.

After the event concluded, all tires are taken to a Rumpke facility in Cincinnati. After arrival, the tires will be shredded and developed into things, like playground material, according to Montgomery County.