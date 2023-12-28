DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Yellow Cab Tavern is once again hosting its annual silent disco for New Year’s Eve and this year’s host is 2 NEWS own Zac Pitts.

Event organizer Brian Johnson says they have been doing NYE events there for six years, with silent discos being the “vibe” for the last three.

“We’re expecting maybe 1,000 people,” said Johnson.

Outdoors, a walled and heated tent will house attendees as well as two indoor spaces. Three separate bars, plus a food truck, will be offered.

Guests can dance their hearts out as they await for the ball to drop.

Three music stations are available to listen to on the headphones given at the event. Three different DJ’s will be at the event controlling the music the crowd listens to.

Though the silent disco isn’t exactly silent, Johnson says it’s not incredibly loud either.

Presale tickets cost $15 and $20 at the door the night of the event. Group passes are also available, 10 tickets for $120. Tickets can be purchased online.

“We don’t anticipate a sellout, but we’re going to be close to that,” said Johnson.

The event starts at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 1:30 a.m. with a free champagne toast at midnight.