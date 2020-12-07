YWCA of Dayton says the pandemic has created new problems for people in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)— The YWCA of Dayton staff members say their shelters are full year-around but with the pandemic, some people in need of assistance might find themselves in a difficult predicament.

“Abusive relationships are unfortunately a part of our community so people need that resource and safe haven regardless of what else is going on,” said YWCA Dayton Director Marketing & Communications Audrey Starr.

Community leaders in the Miami Valley say the need for shelter and domestic violence assistance has increased since the start of the pandemic. Now, everyone is masked inside the building and staff members have created to-go meals for residents to avoid congregate areas.

They say the pandemic has created new scenarios for people looking to escape potentially abusive situations.

“Certainly with the pandemic one of the things we’re seeing is it can be really really hard to leave abusive relationships,” said Starr. “We saw that before the pandemic, but now people are isolating themselves at home with their abuser, they might not have as many opportunities to reach out and call for help.”

Dayton’s YWCA Staff say their shelters are full year-around but even with new protocols, the need to build intimate relationships to get through difficult times is the priority.

“Yes, our doors are still open, we are still open and available 24\7\365, even in a pandemic,” said Starr.

The YWCA of Dayton is always looking for donations, if you are interested in giving assistance click here.