DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There is a growing concern in Montgomery County about the mental health of young people.

Experts say it’s a challenging time, with many different factors playing a role in the increase of a troubling trend, including an increase in suicide rates in the county.

They say there are many different factors casting a shadow on the mental wellbeing of children and teenagers, but the number one force driving the trend is loneliness.

According to Montgomery County ADAMHS, one in five of young people are experiencing some form of a mental disorder, with suicide now the number one cause of death for youth in Montgomery County.

“This is not something that we can ignore,” said Colleen Oakes, manager of the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition. “And so when we’re hearing more of these fantastic tech providers that we have in the community, and these hotlines, these resources, we really encourage people to take advantage of them.”

All schools in Montgomery County are taking steps to decrease this trend, including the implementation of “hope squads,” where students are trained to be on the lookout for anyone struggling with their mental health.

“We really see a lot of value in that peer-to-peer interaction where our peers know how to help each other and support each other,” said Oakes.

According to experts, many different factors are leading to mental health issues, such as social isolation, influence of social media and academic pressures.

With academic stress, many students feel they are constantly in competition with other classmates.

“That can be really alienating and really concerning. And so we see a lot of schools that are putting much more emphasis on the actual learning versus the test scores and providing support for our students that way as much as they can,” explained Oakes.

Meanwhile, technology allows youth to contact resources in a way that’s comfortable for them.

However, with those benefits comes many downsides, especially with the addictive nature of social media.

“They give the illusion that our youth are connecting with each other when actually they’re not. They’re home alone, they’re in a space by themselves.,” said Oakes. “And that gives the opportunity taken away for people to check on each other and have valuable face-to-face relationships.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, you can call 833-580-CALL (2255). The crisis number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.