DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some of the most popular types of candy in the country may soon be taken off the shelves.

As part of a crackdown on chemicals that could be linked to cancer and organ damage, a state lawmaker in California wants to ban five common food additives, three of which are banned in the European Union.

The ban would also include Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Pez, jellybeans and even Campbell’s soup.

If the law passes, it would prevent the sale of those items until the recipes are altered.